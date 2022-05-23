Endocanna Health Partners With We Decode To Help Veterans Obtain Personalized Cannabis

Endocanna Health, has entered into an agreement with We Decode to conduct DNA testing and biomarker mapping for personalized phytocannabinoid suggestions, dosing based on metabolic function as well as drug-to-drug interactions focusing on supporting the veteran community.

We Decode empowers individuals to make optimal health decisions based on comprehensive genomics screenings that successfully predict, inform and then match interested individuals to optimal cannabis products based on their genetic makeup.

The test analyzes more than 675,000 single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) related to the endocannabinoid system. These specific SNPs exhibit genetic variations shown in previous research to be associated with specific medical conditions, mental wellness, and physical health. Endocanna Health's team of scientists, geneticists, cannabis experts, physicians, and researchers have been perfecting the science behind endocompatibility for years. The result is the most comprehensive endocannabinoid DNA test available today.

We Decode was founded by Cherissa Jackson, a military veteran who served 23 years of active duty, including three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and ten years as a nurse in the U.S. Air Force. Cherissa developed a passion and a commitment to helping bring an end to the stigma associated with PTSD after suffering from chronic pain and caring for soldiers who suffered from PTSD. We Decode is reshaping the way veterans receive treatment for mental and physical ailments and providing an alternative to the dangers associated with opioid use by delivering a blueprint for precision therapeutics, spanning various active and botanical ingredients, including CBD.

Studies suggest CBD may help alleviate anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain, including Arthritis and addiction, among other ailments. The strategic partnership between We Decode and Endocanna Health will provide the veteran community the opportunity to identify optimal genetic alignment that is scientifically backed and will provide consumers with a personalized experience.

It is now an unfortunate but well-known fact that about 18 - 22 veterans take their own lives every day. Towards the end of helping the veteran community, We Decode has launched the Operation Give Hope campaign, which allows anyone to purchase a test kit for a veteran at a discounted price.

Len May, CEO of Endocanna Health, says, "The future of personalized whole-body therapeutics is here. We are honored to partner with a company like We Decode with such a unique business model. We remain dedicated to supporting the needs of veterans, from mental health to aches and pains and more. Along with their personalized e-commerce offerings, telehealth services, and personalized products, we will be able to obtain patient-reported outcome data and biometric feedback that will use machine learning for better predictive inferences - true personalized bio-commerce."

