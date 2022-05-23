EXCLUSIVE: Plantwise Wellness Brand To Launch With Line Of Plant-Based Products Containing Phytocannabinoids

Wellness brand Plantwise that crafts innovative and targeted formulas backed by science from botanical nutrients chosen for their quality and efficacy will launch later this month.

Plantwise products feature a spectrum of major and minor phytocannabinoids found in hemp, such as cannabidiol (CBD), cannabidivarin (CBDV), cannabigerol (CBG) and cannabielsoin (CBE), which support the human body’s endocannabinoid system.

“Plantwise focuses on the whole hemp plant rather than quantify any single phytocannabinoid in isolation,” Jimmy Brophy, founder and CIO of Plantwise, told Benzinga. “We standardize the phytocannabinoids present in each formula as a whole versus any single one. In fact, the hemp oil contains as much as can be extracted from it, including trace amounts of cannflavins, terpenes, and more.”

The Initial Product Offering

This spring and summer, Plantwise will introduce five initial products, including:

Plantwise Probiotics and Postbiotics , an acid-resistant capsule that protects the colony of good bacteria, including 12 DNA-verified probiotic strains that supply good bacteria to support gut, brain and immune system function.

, an acid-resistant capsule that protects the colony of good bacteria, including 12 DNA-verified probiotic strains that supply good bacteria to support gut, brain and immune system function. Plantwise Mind Spark which helps jump-start energy, increase focus and enhance performance to support the mind when it needs to be at its sharpest.

which helps jump-start energy, increase focus and enhance performance to support the mind when it needs to be at its sharpest. Plantwise Relax and Rest supplement which helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and enable consumers to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer for a restorative night’s rest.

which helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and enable consumers to fall asleep quicker and stay asleep longer for a restorative night’s rest. Plantwise Immune Prime supplement which aids in modulating (not stimulating) the immune system, supporting balance and readiness for when the immune system is needed, both immediately and over the long term.

which aids in modulating (not stimulating) the immune system, supporting balance and readiness for when the immune system is needed, both immediately and over the long term. Plantwise Pain Support cream which supports pain relief associated with overexertion and exercise by helping to reduce inflammation and provide soothing pain relief.

Plantwise formulas clearly label each standardized ingredient, showing what it’s providing inside each serving.

“Plantwise's hemp seeds are sourced from the EU Seed Bank and are a DNA-verified, heirloom industrial hemp strain that has been used for human consumption for decades,” Brophy said. “The hemp used in Plantwise's dual-capsule formulas is grown organically using regenerative farming practices.”

Research Efforts

Trent Overholt, Plantwise’s founder and CEO, said that the brand’s debut results from years of research.

“We faced the common challenges all businesses are currently dealing with, including supply chain issues and remote work, on top of executing against an expedited timeline,” Overholt noted. “Because of our team's experience launching so many new brands over the years, we knew what was involved and pitfalls to avoid – it was just a matter of lining everything up. We had also formed great relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, and other partners who helped us meet our goals.”

Some Plantwise products are already available for purchase through the company’s website and at specialty pharmacies and natural product retailers across the country.

Photo: Courtesy of Plantwise