Theory Wellness' Brand Hi5 Launches New, Fast-Acting, Cannabis-Infused Energy Drink

Theory Wellness, Inc., is expanding its Hi5 beverage brand with the launch of Hi5 Energy, a new, fast-acting, cannabis-infused energy beverage.

Starting on May 20, the newest addition of the Hi5 family will be exclusively available for purchase at Theory Wellness Massachusetts locations in Bridgewater, Chicopee, and Great Barrington in regular and sugar-free citrus varieties. Later this spring, Hi5 Energy is also expected to roll out to the company's partner dispensaries in Massachusetts, as well as to its locations in South Portland, Bangor and Waterville, Maine.

Formulated using the same fast-acting, nano-emulsified cannabis as its predecessor, Hi5 Seltzer, the new cannabis-infused energy drink delivers a rapid onset of euphoric and therapeutic effects, helping to eliminate the waiting game that's characteristic of traditional edibles.

Each can of Hi5 Energy contains 5mg of THC and approximately 80mg of caffeine, which is consistent with traditional energy drinks and roughly equivalent to a cup of coffee.

Brandon Pollock, CEO and co-founder of Theory Wellness, stated, "Hi5's initial reception was very positive, met with a welcoming audience looking for a tasty, healthier alternative to alcohol. But after surveying customers and asking what they wanted to see in this space next, we consistently heard the same answer: energy drinks. For a wide range of consumers, the demand for cannabis-infused energy drinks continues to grow, and we're excited to answer that call."

