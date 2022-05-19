ADC Partners With Alt Magic To Launch WebXR Cannabis Store In Metaverse

ADC entered into a partnership with Alt Magic to present the WebXR cannabis store. The store allows users to talk with like-minded people in the Metaverse using their VR headset even if they don’t have a VR headset they can use their smartphone, tablet or computer to enjoy the WebXR experience.

Consumers will be able to enter a cannabis store, pick up products, review ingredients and make purchases from the Metaverse, on all major devices

ADC showcased and launched the cannabis store to thousands of people during 420 and is now sharing the cannabis shop with the rest of the world.

Next up, ADC will be launching live podcasts with top cannabis experts and industry leaders to provide education.

ADC is a manufacturer and distributor of alternative cannabinoid products including CBD, Delta 8, CBN, CBG, THCV, THC-O and HHC.

The company was founded by Michael Rich, an entrepreneur and cannabis enthusiast for more than 20 years.

ADC is a tech-driven emerging cannabis wholesale and distribution company that represents cannabis brands that people trust. ADC helps retail partners (wholesalers, distributors, convenience stores, liquor stores, CBD shops, discount tobacco and vape shops) navigate a $3.5 billion dollar industry by providing the top brands and products in the channel.

