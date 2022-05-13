Cannaverse Technologies Launches Cannabis Metaverse - Cannaland

Cannaverse Technologies, has launched cannabis focused Metaverse, Cannaland, connecting every facet of the cannabis and hemp communities, revolutionizing the marketplace and opening the landscape for globalization of current and future brands.

Utilizing their experience in the blockchain, crypto, and cannabis industries, Cannaversetech has created Cannaland a complete cannabis-themed community and meta marketplace where all aspects of socially responsible cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, retail sale, and consumption of cannabis and hemp products can be enjoyed by residents of the community.

"With the recent exponential growth of the cannabis industry along with the growing popularity of Crypto, Tokens, and EFT's, right now is the perfect time to support the industry by providing them with the tools and marketplace to revolutionize the industry," stated Cannaverse CEO Mark Bonner."At Cannaversetech we saw the convergence of cannabis and crypto and are working to modernize the trade by addressing and resolving the existing gaps in the industry."

Cannaland is a platform which enables worldwide businesses to operate virtually within one domain without boundaries and without the constraints of the localized regulations that exist. This opens the landscape for the globalization of current and future cannabis brands, while providing major consumer products, beverages, and other related products with a way to enter the virtual cannabis market and build their own brands.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash

Related News