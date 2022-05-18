GrowGeneration Debuts Drip Hydro, A Complete Line Of Liquid Fertilizer Blends Designed For Commercial Cultivators

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG announced that select stores will begin selling Drip Hydro. Drip Hydro was developed by Rex Gill, founder of Power Si, the original patented formula of mono-silicic acid for crops, along with Robert (Bear) Masterson, the former owner of The Harvest Company.

Drip Hydro consists of a five-part fluid program of Base A, Base B, Flex, CaMag, and Flow. Drip Hydro was formulated with the highest bio-available quality chelates and pharmaceutical grade salts. These ingredients help unlock maximum genetic potential for plants and allow for a higher gram per square foot ratio.

“Bear and I created Drip Hydro to be the most cost efficient per gallon and cleanest nutrient plan in the market,” stated Gill. “We used only the best combination of ingredients to achieve exactly the results we were seeking in terms of yield, flavor, and taste. Only after extensive testing, with some of the country’s best growers, were we ready to bring Drip to the market. I am confident Drip will not disappoint.”

Drip Hydro Overview

Base A - Base A is part one of the simple and highly concentrated two-part base formula that is designed to be used throughout both the vegetative and flowering stages of any fruit or flower-producing plants. Base A is formulated with a N-P-K of 5-0-2.

Base B - Base B is part two of our simple and highly concentrated two-part base formula that is designed to be used throughout both the vegetative and flowering stages of any fruit or flower-producing plants. Base B is formulated with a N-P-K of 0-4-4.

Flex - Flex is a flower and bloom boosting supplement that is designed to be used throughout the flowering stage of any fruit or flower-producing plants. Developed as a PK Booster, Flex is rich in highly bio-available Phosphorus and Potassium, providing plants with the additional phosphorous and potassium that they require for the many biological processes of this stage. Flex is formulated with a N-P-K of 0-10-10.

CaMg - CaMg is a highly concentrated Calcium and Magnesium supplement that is designed to be used in both the vegetative and flowering stages of any fruit or flower-producing plants. With a Calcium to Magnesium ratio of 4:1, CaMg is more concentrated than most other cal-mags on the market.

Flow - Flow was crafted to be a clean, simple, and effective method for keeping irrigation systems running smoothly while also increasing oxygen and nutrient availability in the root zone. The active ingredient in Flow is Hypochlorous acid. This non-toxic, plant-safe solution is proven to break down and prevent buildup and scale in irrigation systems and reservoirs. Flow will help keep the root zone clean for the lifetime of plants.

