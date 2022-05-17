Cannabis Regulatory Update: Rep. Blumenauer Urges DOT To Modernize Cannabis Testing, Efforts In VT & RI

Congressman Blumenauer Urges Transportation Dept. (DOT) To Modernize Marijuana Testing Requirements

Congressman Earl Blumenauer, co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, issued a letter on Monday asking the DOT to amend and modernize marijuana testing requirements for commercial truck drivers.

“As the United States faces an unprecedented supply chain crisis, tens of thousands of commercial drivers are being disqualified from service due to past cannabis use. These disqualifications deny people the right to earn a living, reduce the workforce when drivers are desperately needed, and penalize people of color and patients who legally use medical cannabis,” Blumenauer wrote. “This crisis must be treated with urgency. Your department should rapidly reform requirements for testing drivers and returning them to service, as well as develop an accurate test for impairment.”

Over the last two years, tens of thousands of commercial drivers have lost their jobs, not for being impaired on the job, but because tests used don’t measure the current state of impairment but rather reveal traces of THC that was consumed while the driver was off duty.

“The true impacts of this policy are likely greater, given that many people will self-select out of the profession knowing the drug testing requirements. While no one wants impaired drivers on the road, existing tests can’t detect impairment – only past use,” the letter states.

“The federal government should be making it easier for already-qualified drivers to stay in the profession, not forcing them away. Outmoded and unfair federal drug policies are out of step with reality and directly contribute to the trucking shortage crisis,” Blumenauer continued.

“Modernizing your department’s regulation of cannabis use is critical to ensure those who want to drive can contribute to this effort. I look forward to your partnership in this effort.”

Vermont Issues First Retail Marijuana Cultivation License

Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued its first retail cannabis cultivation license on Monday, reported WCAX. Officials confirmed that there are more licenses waiting to be issued, although applicants seem impatient.

In spite of the delay in the licensing process, many businesses are on track with their plans to start retail cannabis operations.

Rhode Island Senate & House To Vote On Marijuana Legalization Bills This Week

Identical legislation aiming to legalize marijuana in Rhode Island will be heard in the state General Assembly on Wednesday. The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Senate Bill 2430, sponsored by Sen. Joshua Miller (D-Cranston), while the House Finance Committee will vote on House Bill 7593, sponsored by Rep. Scott A. Slater (D-Providence), reports The Center Square.

Both measures would legalize cannabis for adults over 21 and would establish guidelines for regulations, sales, taxation and possession of cannabis.

Each bill has a provision for a ballot referendum for Rhode Island voters to vote “yes” or “no” on enabling marijuana operators to work in their communities. The measures would also place a 10% sales tax to support programs and activities connected to cannabis, such as substance use disorder prevention programs and program administration to name a few.

Photo: Courtesy of Brian Stalter on Unsplash