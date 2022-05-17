American Green Acquires Vendweb, Supplier Of Its AGX Smart Cannabis Vending Machines

American Green, Inc. ERBB has completed the purchase of Vendweb - the North Carolina vending machine company that has been supplying American Green with its proprietary American Green Xpress (AGX) smart vending machines for the last 5 years. The AGX vending machines have facial recognition and finger vein reader technology certifying over age-21 ID verification which allows the purchase of age-restricted products such as cannabis, CBD, alcohol, casino playing chips, and more.

American Green’s president David G. Gwyther stated, “The acquisition of Vendweb made great sense for the company for a number of reasons. We now have full control over the smart vending division allowing us to significantly reduce manufacturing, development, and design costs - all of which increase profits. The purchase will allow the company to “fast-track” improvements to the American Green Xpress smart machine and customize it to specifically meet customers' needs. We have had a number of requests for specific capabilities and functions from the hotel and hospitality industry and the Vendweb acquisition will make it much easier for ERBB to meet the needs of future customers who want custom over-21, age-identifying, facial recognition smart vending applications.”

Photo: Courtesy of Kanishka Burnwal on Unsplash

