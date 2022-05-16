Adastra Holdings Appoints Smoke Wallin As New Director

Adastra Holdings Ltd. XTXXF (FRA: D2EP) appointed Smoke Wallin to the company's board of directors.

Wallin Responds

"I'm excited to support Michael and the team at Adastra as they build on an already impressive set of production assets in the Canadian cannabis market, with an eye toward additional capabilities in some super innovative forward-looking therapeutics including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD," Wallin stated. "I believe in their strategy and the team's ability to execute their growth plan profitably, something quite rare in this rapidly growing market."

Impressive Experience And Background

Wallin is a highly accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, leader, board member and philanthropist with more than 25 years of success across the consumer products, beverage, cannabis, distribution and technology industries.

He is a partner and managing director for STS Capital Partners and has frequently served as CEO for new and existing businesses. In addition, Wallin has been directly involved in $1.7-billion mergers, acquisitions and financings and has acquired, created or sold 50+ brands and companies.

