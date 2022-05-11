Bobby Shmurda Is The Latest Rapper To Jump In Cannabis Space, Will Launch 10 Weed Strains

American rapper Ackquille Jean Pollard better known as Bobby Shmurda is the latest celebrity to join the booming weed industry. Via an Instagram post, Shmurda announced his own cannabis strain in partnership with Elevate Cannabis Company, reported HipHopDX.

A pioneer of Brooklyn drill music, Shmurda released a video clip with himself standing on a chair holding a bulky bag of weed, dancing to the tune of Marlon Asher’s “Ganja Farmer.” Shmurda then proceeded to announce that he officially “has a weed strain. Shoutout to Elevate Cannabis Company, I love y’all we got 10 strains coming out.”

He didn’t reveal the date of the official launch.

Shmurda became widely popular in 2014 with his “Hot Nigga” song hitting number six on the Billboard Hot 100, after which he inked a deal with Epic Records. The same year, he was arrested with several other members of GS9 (his hip hop collective) by the New York City Police with conspiracy to murder, weapons possession and reckless endangerment. He pleaded guilty in 2016 and was released from Clinton Correctional Facility in February 2021.

Other rappers in the marijuana space include JAY-Z, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Chief Keef and more. Aside from rappers, many other internationally popular celebrities have gotten into the cannabis industry from Carlos Santana To Nicole Kidman.

Photo: Courtesy of Earport via WikimediaCommons