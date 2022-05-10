Navisite Is Expanding Into Cannabis Industry, Will Enhance SAP Services For Various Aspects Of Industry

Navisite, a managed cloud service provider that renders integrated business management computer systems designed to model and automate the different areas of a company and the administration of its resources (SAP services), announced Tuesday that it is expanding its services to the cannabis industry.

The company offers agricultural, medical and recreational cannabis companies solutions that “span the seed-to-sale process.”

"Cannabis companies need highly scalable, flexible systems that can keep pace with demand, delivering greater intelligence and agility across their entire operations," said Gina Murphy, president and chief transformation officer at Navisite. "With our cannabis solutions, we bring a unique combination of SAP, business process, and technology expertise to help our customers modernize on SAP and fully capitalize on new market opportunities."

According to a company press release: “By partnering with Navisite to implement a modern enterprise solution on SAP, cannabis companies can significantly mitigate risk and leverage intelligent technologies, including next-generation analytics, automation, and tracking capabilities that enable full visibility and management from cultivation through processing and delivery.”

Association With Trulieve

Navisite worked with Trulieve TRUL TCNNF to complete a breakthrough digital transformation on its SAP System.

"Navisite's implementation of S/4HANA in Florida, our largest market, has been transformational and we have plans to expand across all our markets," stated Nilyum Jhala, CTO of Trulieve in the press release. "Trulieve is well-positioned for continued growth in the cannabis industry, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Navisite."

Navisite Cannabis Services for the Mid-Market

Navisite is a certified partner with Metrc (Marijuana Enforcement Tracking Reporting Compliance). In addition to end-to-end digital transformation services on SAP, Navisite provides the following cannabis solutions:

Consolidated Grower Dashboards – Gain visibility across the end-to-end cultivation process with simplified user interaction.

– Gain visibility across the end-to-end cultivation process with simplified user interaction. Business Dashboards – View key metrics via SAP Analytics Cloud to drive business outcomes with pre-defined KPIs for finance, sales, inventory, purchasing and more.

– View key metrics via SAP Analytics Cloud to drive business outcomes with pre-defined KPIs for finance, sales, inventory, purchasing and more. Operational Analytics – Benefit from embedded analytics to eliminate data silos and gain total insight over day-to-day operations to optimize decision-making.

– Benefit from embedded analytics to eliminate data silos and gain total insight over day-to-day operations to optimize decision-making. Point of Sale (POS) – Transform the retail experience with a fully integrated POS system for seamless ordering and payments with real-time sales and inventory updates.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash.