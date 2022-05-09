QQQ
Wisconsin Governor Pardons Several With Cannabis Convictions, Brings Total Pardons Granted to 498

by Nicolás Jose Rodriguez, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 9, 2022 8:56 PM | 1 min read

On Friday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D), a supporter of cannabis legalization, announced new pardons including nine for individuals previously convicted for cannabis-related offenses, reported High Times.

“There is power in redemption and forgiveness, especially for folks who’ve been working to move beyond their past mistakes to be productive, positive members of their communities,” Evers said in a statement. “I’m grateful for being able to give a second chance to these individuals who’ve worked hard to do just that.”

Evers, who is up for re-election this year, has granted a total of 498 pardons. According to a bulletin from his office he has “granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any other governor in contemporary history”.

A pardon “does not expunge court records,” but it is “an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses,” Evers explained.

Photo by Tom Barrett on Unsplash.

Posted In: Gov. Tony EversPardonsWisconsinCannabisGovernmentNewsRegulationsPoliticsMarketsGeneral