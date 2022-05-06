Nugl TV Extends Contract With Rap Heavy Players Arnold Bigg A White And Lil Eazy-E

Cannabis-focused multimedia platform Nugl (OTC:NUGL) announced that Rich and Rutless’ Arnold “Bigg A” White and Lil Eazy-E, Eazy-E’s son, extended their contracts with the company.

Bigg A is CEO of Rich and Ruthless Records, of which Lil Eazy-E is one of the founders. He will host a biweekly program with Jessica Serrano covering the current trends in the industry, as well as cannabis-related news.

Lil Eazy-E will continue on his recent show on the platform, “Lil Eazy-E TV”, presented by Kaya Herb House. In the show, he showcases the Rich and Ruthless Cannabis brand, founded by him and his brother, E3.

Nugl recently closed the acquisition of Kaya LLC in an all-stock transaction.

