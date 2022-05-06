QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nugl TV Extends Contract With Rap Heavy Players Arnold Bigg A White And Lil Eazy-E

by Fermin Orgambide, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 6, 2022 12:09 PM | 1 min read

Cannabis-focused multimedia platform Nugl (OTC:NUGL) announced that Rich and Rutless’ Arnold “Bigg A” White and Lil Eazy-E, Eazy-E’s son, extended their contracts with the company.

Bigg A is CEO of Rich and Ruthless Records, of which Lil Eazy-E is one of the founders. He will host a biweekly program with Jessica Serrano covering the current trends in the industry, as well as cannabis-related news.

Lil Eazy-E will continue on his recent show on the platform, “Lil Eazy-E TV”, presented by Kaya Herb House. In the show, he showcases the Rich and Ruthless Cannabis brand, founded by him and his brother, E3.

Nugl recently closed the acquisition of Kaya LLC in an all-stock transaction.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NUGL TVCannabisNewsMarkets