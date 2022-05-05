Hemp, Inc. Releases New CBD/CBG Coffee Enhancer

Hemp, Inc. HEMP unveiled a CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. The company claims it absorbs rapidly in coffee and it is 4 times more potent than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. The coffee enhancer offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in a MCT oil base. Per serving, that's 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain and vanilla flavor. The plain coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

This is the fourth product the company has released from its new line of CBD/CBG King of Hemp products.