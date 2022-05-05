QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Hemp, Inc. Releases New CBD/CBG Coffee Enhancer

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 5, 2022 11:11 AM | 1 min read

Hemp, Inc. HEMP unveiled a CBD/CBG coffee enhancer. The company claims it absorbs rapidly in coffee and it is 4 times more potent than other hemp-derived coffee enhancers currently on the market. The coffee enhancer offers 30 servings per bottle and contains a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids (7,500mg CBD and 2,500mg CBG) in a MCT oil base. Per serving, that's 250mg CBD and 83mg CBG.

The CBD/CBG coffee enhancer comes in plain and vanilla flavor. The plain coffee enhancer is available now and the vanilla flavor will be available by the end of this month. A single container (7-day supply) retails for $27.95 and a bottle (30-day supply) retails for $99.95. Wholesale bulk orders are single-use packages, available through select restaurants.

This is the fourth product the company has released from its new line of CBD/CBG King of Hemp products.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CannabisNewsMarkets