James & James' Hemp Seltzer Now Available In Colorado Via Eagle Rock Distributing Co.

James & James, a bottled hemp seltzer made with full spectrum, hemp flower-derived CBD extract, is now available across Colorado, thanks to a new partnership with Eagle Rock Distributing Company.
"Eagle Rock is the perfect partner for our next phase of James & James growth, as we move from test market to full expansion," said David Knight, chief beverage officer of James & James and its parent company CFH. "Our CBD seltzer is complementary to their non-alcoholic portfolio and growth strategy, and we look forward to working with such a great beverage team."
James & James craft sparkling hemp beverages are available to purchase online nationwide and in select retail stores throughout Colorado and Wyoming in two flavors: Cucumber Mint and Cherry Vanilla. Both flavors are carbonated, light and refreshing with the subtle touch of earthy hemp, contain less than 0.3 percent THC and are naturally alcohol-free, caffeine-free, gluten-free and contain zero calories, sugars or carbs.
“We are excited to distribute James & James in Colorado, as the brand has quickly emerged as the number-one selling CBD beverage in the liquor store channel. CBD seltzers are a fast growing segment, with consumers using them as a non-alcoholic alternative as well as a great mixer for an easy and refreshing CBD cocktail,” says Steve Economos, CEO of Eagle Rock Colorado.
James & James launched in June 2021 as the first craft sparkling beverage made with in-house Full Spectrum Hemp Flower Extract. Each 12 oz glass bottle of James & James features 25mg of CBD sourced from its parent company CFH, Ltd.’s Colorado farm.
