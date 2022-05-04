9 Weed Strains Inspired By Star Wars To Celebrate May 4th, Day Of The Force

By Marian Venini via El Planteo.

You know the rule. If anything exists, there is a strain of marijuana named after it. And of course, the successful Star Wars saga is no exception. So to celebrate this May 4, the day of the Force, we bring you nine strains inspired by this trilogy of trilogies. And as always, may the Force be with you.

Skywalker

With a great name comes a great legacy. Born from the cross between the Blueberry and Mazar I Sharif strains, this indica is perfect for reducing anxiety, and relaxing without leaving you tied to the armchair. It is also used to combat other conditions, such as minor pain, insomnia, or depression. It is ideal to enjoy at the end of a long and exhausting day. Its aroma is sweet and earthy, similar to a field of blueberries. Resilient like all members of the Skywalker clan, this strain developed by Dutch Passion is remarkably easy to grow, particularly indoors.

Darth Vader OG

Going over to the dark side has never been so tempting or so easy. Especially if you have trouble sleeping, this purple indica is recommended for those struggling with insomnia. It has a powerful floral aroma, at times sweet and spicy, and a friendly, herbal flavor.

Yes, it has the drawback of leaving your mouth dry, so it is better to have a bottle of water on the bedside table.

Lightsaber

If you thought that a blow from a lightsaber could kill you, it is because you did not try this strain of marijuana. Boasting some of the highest THC content on the market, this mix of Starfighter and Predator Pink strains is great for combating stress or just relaxing and enjoying. This indica is known for improving mood and helping with various ailments, from depression and anxiety to epilepsy and chronic pain. It is worth mentioning that its powerful flavor of licorice, sweet, and citrus, may not be liked by everyone. It is convenient to consume it with something to eat since it can unleash the famous munchies.

Princess Leia

This marijuana strain lives up to its namesake from the Star Wars universe. With a higher than normal THC content, its initial effect is more cerebral and becomes almost psychedelic. Taking this into account, it is not recommended to consume it before performing any task that does not involve lying on a couch. It is also not recommended for beginners!

Princess Leia is a good trigger for creativity and generates a stimulating stream of thought. This Terrapin Care Station proprietary hybrid has a sweet, fruity flavor and comes from the cross of Cinderella 99 and Lemon Alien Dawg strains.

Death Star

It may not be able to blow up an entire planet, but it can blow your head off. With its peppery and herbal tones, this indica strain is wonderful for relaxing. Its powerful aroma is due to the prominence of terpenes such as caryophyllene and, to a lesser extent, myrcene and limonene. Obtained by crossing the varieties of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel, it is ideal for use both day and night. Like the original Death Star, it takes a while to charge up and take effect, but when it does, it'll erase your stress and anxiety-like it's Alderaan.

Ewok

You don't have to travel to the moon of Endor to meet this furry and friendly friend. This variety is also known as Alien Walker and descends from the Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien strains. Its effects are more mental than physical, which is why Ewok relaxes you without making you lose focus. This makes it ideal for creative endeavors, but not for long, as after a while its indica quality begins to show.

Ewok is also suitable for combating stress, insomnia, and pain. Its aroma is penetrating: very herbal and earthy, with hints of pine and lemon, due to its significant amounts of myrcene and pinene. It is worth clarifying that this strain is usually not recommended for people with anxiety problems. Still, it works wonders against inflammation and muscle spasms.

Yoda OG

Green, small and calming. We may be talking about both the legendary character and his cannabis strain. A descendant of the famous Kush OG, this strain is indica-dominant (with a ratio of 80% Indica to 20% Sativa). Its aroma is powerfully citrus, with hints of pine; and its effects are strongly relaxing. For this reason, it is recommended to use Yoda OG at night to combat insomnia or anxiety. It is also very good against stress and depression, but it can induce laziness, so be careful with consuming it before doing any activity that requires responsibility.

Jedi Kush

“There is no passion, there is serenity. There is no chaos, there is harmony". You may be familiar with the Jedi Code from the Star Wars mythology, and if you're not, trying this Jedi Kush is a good approximation. This very powerful indica drains all the tension from your body while keeping your mind clear. Surprisingly, this does not lead to a feeling of lethargy or laziness. Its origin is a cross between the Death Star and San Fernando Valley OG Kush varieties. The interesting thing about this variety is that it has several cannabinoids beyond THC: it also contains CBG, CBC, and THCV. Because of this, and because of its high CBD content, Jedi Kush is optimal for medicinal use. It is used to treat conditions such as post-traumatic syndrome, chronic pain, depression, and loss of appetite, among others.

Star Killer

For those unfamiliar with the new Star Wars trilogy: Starkiller Base is like the Death Star, but much bigger and more powerful. And it is possible that the same can be said of their fellow cannabis. For now, Star Killer's THC levels are much higher, and she's won a number of awards.

While Death Star has more caryophyllene than myrcene terpenes, in Star Killer this ratio is reversed, making it sweeter and more citrusy. This purple, indica-dominant hybrid packs a heavy, sleepy effect and is intended for recreational use by more experienced users. Its medicinal use includes the relief of symptoms related to AIDS, post-traumatic stress syndrome, insomnia, gastrointestinal disorders, and chronic pain.

Image courtesy of Greg Welch at Cannabiscapes Co. Follow him on Instagram.