QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CannTrust Changes Name To Phoena, Here Is What You Need To Know

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 8:47 AM | 1 min read

CannTrust Equity Inc. announced its new corporate name, Phoena Holdings Inc.

"This is a truly exciting and trans-formative time for our company," stated Greg Guyatt, CEO, "Phoena reflects who we are today - stronger, more experienced and more focused – and forms the foundation for our future success as we enter the next era of our evolution. While our name is new, the core values we have developed over the last two years are the same, as are the great products and experiences our consumers and patients have come to expect."

The name Phoena is derived from the word "phenotype".

Phoena is committed to delivering experiences that enhance life and help patients and consumers be their best, with a continued emphasis on quality, consistency and support. Phoena will continue to build on the success of the Liiv, SYNR.G, Xscape and estora brands in both the recreational and medical channels, with no changes expected to current operations.

Phoena Holdings Inc. is 90% owned by a group of investors led by Marshall Fields International B.V., a subsidiary of Kenzoll B.V. with the remaining 10% owned by CannTrust Holdings Inc. CNTTQ Phoena is continuing to review alternatives for becoming a reporting issuer and obtaining a stock exchange listing for Phoena's common shares, and will provide further updates on this initiative as they become available.

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Greg GuyattKenzoll B.V.Marshall Fields International B.VPhoena Holdings Inc.CannabisNewsMarkets