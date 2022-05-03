South Dakota: Marijuana Reform Advocates Collect Thousands Of Pro-Legalization Signatures For Nov. Ballot

South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws (SDBML) have turned in signatures to force a vote on the legalization of cannabis in South Dakota. The organization noted that an in-house screening process of signatures ensures they'll make the November ballot.

"We are very proud of the signature drive we ran and we're confident we're going to qualify," SDBML director Matt Scweich told the Argus Leader. "With that being said, we have to respect the process and let the Secretary of State do its job."

SDBML proposes to legalize the personal use, possession, and cultivation of cannabis for adults 21 and older. Unlike in 2020, when the organization proposed a Constitution amendment, the organization is using an initiated measure. In order to qualify the measure for the ballot, they must collect 17,000 signatures of registered voters.

“The in-house screening of signatures found that 19,250 of those collected were valid. If the Secretary of State's Office agrees with that assessment, the initiated measure will be the third cannabis-related ballot question posed to South Dakota voters in two years."