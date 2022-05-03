Apple Rush Company Acquires Wild Organic Ancient Horticulture Hemp Nursery

The Apple Rush Company, Inc. APRU has acquired Wild Organic Ancient Horticulture in Spring Hill Florida. WOAH is an organic no-till farming operation that brings APRU the flower growing operation necessary for its seed to sale hemp program.

Together with its Pursuit Hemp Farms acquisition, the company can now execute growing biomass for oils and fiber and utilize WHOA for growing cannabis flower for prerolls, moonrocks, teas, and other finished goods that it is developing.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush stated, "This acquisition provides us with organic farmers who have a passion to grow the best products in the industry. Michael and Nathan's passion for hemp is amazing and with almost ten years of experience in the medical marijuana growth in Colorado and hemp here in Florida, we are positioned to be the premier provider of high-end hemp products."

Michael Hogeland, co-founder WOAH, is enthused about joining APRU. "We have a passion for sustainable horticulture, and as one of the first licensed hemp cultivators in the state of Florida and a Fresh from Florida certified nursery, our intentions are to make it possible for the ordinary person to experience the healing and life changing effects of our wild, organic, ancient knowledge and plant based products in the same way it has for our friends and family," Hogeland said. "We are striving to reshape Florida's mindset on hemp, bringing positive benefits throughout this sunshine state and are filled with excitement to join forces with APRU!"

