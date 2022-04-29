QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Meet The Company Offering Flexible Financing Options to Help Grow Cannabis Businesses Across the Country

by Rachael Green
April 29, 2022 1:26 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Kyle Shenfeld, President of Rainbow Realty Group was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022. 

Rainbow Realty is a leading real estate investment firm with years of experience in the cannabis real estate market. Through sale-leaseback agreements and mortgages, Rainbow Realty fills a glaring gap in the cannabis space by offering flexible financing options in an industry that typically lacks access to traditional capital and financing.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Image provided by Unsplash

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering in New York City this Fall! Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital ConferenceRainbow RealtyCannabisMarkets