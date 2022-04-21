Humble & Fume Inks Exclusive Distribution Deal With Canndescent, Here Are The Details

Humble Cannabis Solutions, a subsidiary of Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL has officially begun operations in the California market and signed an exclusive distribution services agreement with California brand house, Canndecent Brands, which includes Canndescent, VOLCANNX, goodbrands, Baker's Cannabis Co. and JUSTICE JOINTS.

"If you are going to be seen as a leader in the cannabis industry, you have to have a strong presence in California," stated Joel Toguri, CEO of Humble. "Expansion into the California market is a priority for Humble & Fume, and we have aggressively built out our infrastructure to create a seamless end-to-end customer experience that strengthens the relationships with our brand and retail partners."

Humble will provide exclusive sales agent representation and distribution services for Canndescent across the Californian market, focusing on generating new listings, trade marketing services, promotional services, commercial planning support and order fulfillment. The team will service all product lines in the Canndescent Brands portoflio.

"After many years of self-distribution, and interviewing many companies, we are grateful to have found a partner that emphasizes the customer experience the way Humble does. Deep relationship building, sales support, and market-leading next day delivery in metro areas are all part of the world class service Humble has built. The amazing team at Humble coupled with the relationships they leverage to support our brands is what delivers results," stated Rick Fisher, chief revenue officer of Canndescent California. "We knew Humble & Fume were the ideal partners to represent our brands because of their end-to-end expertise and commitment to work with us at every step of the process."

Photo: Courtesy of Richard T on Unsplash

