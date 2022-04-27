QQQ
Keeping Dispensary Ownership Local through Franchising

by Jacinta Sherris
April 27, 2022 1:02 PM | 1 min read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Bobby Mikkelsen, Chief Financial Officer of Item 9 Labs Corp. INLB, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 22, 2022.

Based out of Arizona, Items 9 Labs Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator that produces premium products. The company has Unity Rd. dispensary franchises open in Colorado and Oklahoma, as well as cultivates, produces and distributes its award-winning Item 9 Labs products in Arizona with cultivation development underway in Nevada.

Watch the full interview here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash

Posted In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital ConferenceItem 9 LabsPartner ContentCannabisPenny StocksMarkets