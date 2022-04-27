Cannabis Technology Company Charts a Tricky Media Path in the Nasdaq

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Tim O'Shea, Director of Investor Relations, Weedmaps Technology MAPS, was a featured speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference April 21, 2022. O’Shea was joined by JJ McKay, Founder & Publisher of The Fresh Toast, to discuss WM Technology: Cannabis Media in the Nasdaq.

Founded in 2008, Weedmaps is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. The company utilizes a suite of cloud-based software and data solutions, including point of sale, logistics and ordering solutions, enabling customers to scale their businesses while complying with the complex and disparate regulations applicable to the cannabis industry.

You can view the presentation here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Logo Provided by Weedmaps