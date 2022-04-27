This Insurer Is Helping Cannabis Grow To New Heights

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Michael Hennessy, National Cannabis Practice Leader of IMA Financial Group, Inc, was interviewed at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21,2022.

IMA is a major insurance provider for cannabis businesses all across the US, helping secure a growing industry.

Watch the full interview here:

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash