Meet The Innovative Company Marrying Light And Tech

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
April 27, 2022 11:36 AM | 28 seconds read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Bryan Fried, Chairman & CEO of Pangea Global Technologies, Inc, was a speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21,2022.

Pangea is a leading provider of software and lighting technology solutions in the global cannabis market.

Watch the full presentation here:

Photo by CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

