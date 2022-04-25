Meet The Brand Builder Developing Intuitive Brands For The Evolving And Expanding Demographics of Cannabis Consumers

Image provided by Pexels
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Jakob Ripshtein, Chairman of the Board at YourWay Cannabis YOURF was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022.
YourWay is building a diverse family of cannabis brands that tailor their products and messaging to the unique needs and perspective of the expanding and increasingly diverse demographics of legal cannabis consumers.
Watch the full interview here.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE
The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.