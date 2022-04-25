Behold A Company Aiming To Enter The US High-THC Cannabis Market

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Michael DeGiglio, chief executive officer at Village Farms International Inc. VFF was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20, 2022.

Village Farms has for over three decades been a pioneer in controlled environment agriculture in the U.S. and Canada, along with new high-growth opportunities for cannabis in North America and other parts of the world. Michael shares insights into Village Farms and its plans to enter the US high-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis market.

Watch the full video here:

