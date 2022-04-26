Room To Grow In California?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Andrew Thut, CIO and Interim CFO at 4Front Ventures FFNTF, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference on April 21, 2022 as part of a panel discussing the future of cannabis in California.

4Front Ventures is an Arizona-based vertically integrated cannabis company operating in five states.

Watch the full video here:

Picture credit: Mark Neal on Unsplash