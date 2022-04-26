This Company Is Helping Build the Global Cannabis Community

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth Corp. FLGC, was featured on a panel with Michael DeGiglio of Village Farms, Richard Carlteton of CSE, Owen Shuster of IM Cannabis and Johathan Lubosch Haenisch of iuvo Therapeutics at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on April 20th, 2022. The panel addressed the topic of The Companies Building the Global Cannabis Community.

Flora Growth Corp. is a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands. Flora is the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities and leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage.

Watch the full panel presentation here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Sam Doucette on Unsplash