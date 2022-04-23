Florida Wedding Reception Turns Uncomfortable For Unsuspecting Guests, Here's Why

A Florida bride and her wedding caterer were arrested after they apparently laced the wedding feast, including lasagna, with weed, causing several guests to get sick and probably a lot more to wonder what the hell was going on.

Several guests at the wedding started feeling odd after dinner, some reporting tingly feelings and wild thoughts, while others felt certain their hearts were going to stop, The Washington Post reported.

The bride Danya Shea Svoboda and her side-kick caterer Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant have been charged with culpable negligence, delivery of marijuana and violating Florida’s Anti-Tampering Act.

According to affidavits, released by various Florida outlets, Svoboda “agreed to and allowed Joycelyn Montrinice Bryant to lace the food she served … with cannabis unbeknownst to the attendees, many of whom became very ill and required medical attention.”

When Seminole County deputies were called to the community center where the wedding reception was taking place, several guests were already being treated by county fire rescue personnel for “symptoms consistent with that of someone who has used illegal drugs.”

The Groom's Giveaway

When a deputy asked the bride and her new spouse if they had requested or consented to the cannabis-infused food, new hubby Andrew “stared at (the deputy) with a blank expression for a few moments before stuttering through a ‘no,’” which probably should have been a dead giveaway that the groom had eaten too much lasagna, which later tested positive for THC.

Paranoia Strikes Deep...And It’s Uncomfortable

According to the affidavits, one woman told an investigator that while she was at the hospital, she felt paranoid and “believed her husband … wasn’t telling her the truth about other family members,” and that her son-in-law had died and no one was telling her.

Using Secret Ingredients, No Matter What Kind, Is No Joke

“Consider the dangers that come with unknowingly consuming alcohol and then driving. Beyond that, what if one of your guests has given up drinking or drug use? Is it ‘fun’ to be the reason they broke their sobriety? Once someone’s state of consciousness is unwittingly altered, the consequences of whatever they do next are on you,” wrote The Takeout.

Both Svoboda and Bryant bonded out of Seminole County Jail and will be arraigned in June.

Photo by Yukiko Kanada on Unsplash