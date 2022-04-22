Meet This Pioneering Force In The Cannabis Industry

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Jamie Pearson, President and CEO of Bhang, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference, on Apr 20, 2022.

Bhang is a leader in artisanal cannabis edibles and has been around since 2009.

Watch the full interview here:

