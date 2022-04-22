QQQ
Meet This Pioneering Force In The Cannabis Industry

by Johnny Rice, Benzinga Contributor
April 22, 2022 1:30 PM | 27 seconds read

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Jamie Pearson, President and CEO of Bhang, was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference, on Apr 20, 2022.

Bhang is a leader in artisanal cannabis edibles and has been around since 2009.

Watch the full interview here:

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

