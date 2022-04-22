urban-gro Partners With Teens For Food Justice To Open Indoor Farm At Bruce Randolph High School in Denver, CO

urban-gro, Inc. UGRO announced the grand opening of an indoor farm at Bruce Randolph High School in Denver, CO in partnership with Teens for Food Justice (TFFJ), a New York City based non-profit organization galvanizing a youth-led food justice movement in underrepresented communities.

TFFJ is catalyzing a youth-led movement to end food insecurity through high-capacity, school-based vertical farming by training youth, ages 12 to 18, to build and maintain indoor vertical farms that serve as local sources for fresh food and centers for nutrition and health education in their schools and communities. The hydroponic farm at Bruce Randolph High School in Denver is its first in Colorado.

Katherine Soll, CEO and co-founder of TFFJ, added, “TFFJ is extremely grateful that urban-gro has chosen to so generously support the construction of the Bruce Randolph Farm and the launch of our first national location in Denver. It is truly exciting to partner with urban-gro and leverage their expertise and leadership within the commercial indoor agriculture sector as we combine forces to build healthy food access where it is needed most, while also activating a new generation of leaders to drive innovative, sustainable food systems in Denver.”

Photo: Courtesy of urban-gro, Inc.

