Flora Growth Finalizes Colombian Cannabis Export Protocols

Global cannabis brand Flora Growth Corp. is enjoying new opportunities for supplying its Colombian-grown high-THC and high-CBD flower to international markets, thanks to the finalization of regulatory framework allowing legal cannabis exports from the South American country

Flora Growth is authorized to export non-psychoactive cannabidiol (“CBD”) products as well as up to 43,600 kg of products with high-tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) psychoactive cannabis content

Flora Growth’s Cosechemos cultivation facility in central Colombia is currently capable of producing 600 kg of dried cannabis daily, as well as over 10,000 kg of cannabis derivatives annually under EU-GMP guidelines

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

During the past 10 years, the Colombia’s administration has made substantial strides in ushering in a new era of successful social policy dealing with its storied history (https://cnw.fm/9ludl) and last year President Ivan Duque opened the latest chapter when he helped spearhead efforts to legalize commerce in dried cannabis flowers and biomass for medical purposes and establish a regulatory framework for global cannabis export (https://cnw.fm/M4Fi7).

The country’s new openness to the legal international market for cannabis derivative products is fueling the explosive energy that global cannabis brand builder Flora Growth FLGC has shown in…

