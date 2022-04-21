Tilray's Breckenridge Distillery Wins Two Double Gold And One Gold Medal At The San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Breckenridge Distillery, subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY, celebrates two Double Gold and one Gold medal at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. With approximately 5,000 spirits submitted for evaluation, a total of 70 judges from around the world awarded Double Gold medals to both Breckenridge Gin and Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish and Gold to Breckenridge Port Cask Finish.

“My goal when I started the distillery was to make whiskey I liked to drink,” stated Bryan Nolt, founder, and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “Nearly 14 years later, we’re making a wide range of spirits that appeal to a wide range of palates and are being awarded internationally with honors like Double Gold and Gold. It’s a huge honor to be recognized on a global stage by some of the most coveted industry experts.”

The Breckenridge San Francisco World Spirits Competition winners, Breckenridge Gin, Breckenridge PX Sherry Cask Finish and Breckenridge Port Cask Finish, are distributed globally and retail for $30, $60 and $60, respectively.

Photo: Courtesy of Tilray Brands, Inc.

