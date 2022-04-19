Neptune Wellness Expands Popular Mood Ring Portfolio With New Cannabis Strains

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT NEPT, launched Mood Ring's new line of true-to cannabis flavor-forward strains available in multiple formats across Ontario. The line also features environmentally-friendly features such as compostable packaging and biodegradable hemp plastic.

"Consumer response to our Mood Ring cannabis brand has been overwhelmingly positive, and we're excited to continue to expand our product offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and build on Mood Ring's success," stated Michael Cammarata, CEO and president of Neptune. "With this launch we're adding more variety to the brand in the form of pre-rolls, flower and vapes. And these products are high quality, sustainable and accessible, everything consumers have come to expect from and love about Mood Ring."

Products launching in April include:

Craft Slurface Whole Flower – A Sativa dominant hybrid with flavor of fresh berries and spicy tropical fruits; 20-25% THC; 3.5g format.

Craft Golden Berry Pre-Rolls – An Indica dominant hybrid with a sweet spicy berry taste; 16-21% THC; 3 x 0.5g pre-rolls.

Florida Citrus Kush Vape Cartridge – An Indica dominant hybrid that provides a creamy taste of spicy citrus topped by a true, but subtle, Kush aftertaste; 80-86% THC; 1g cartridges.

Coming in May:

Balanced 5:5 Capsules – Organic extra virgin olive oil combined with 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD per gel cap. Clean label gel caps are non-GMO and free of additives, allergens, starch and gluten and minimize all flavors and aromas. 30 capsules per bottle.

Craft Uppercut Whole Flower – An indica dominant flower with a taste of lemon cookies and herbal tea, with earthy aromas; 20-25% THC; 3.5g format.

Mood Ring is committed to delivering sustainable cannabis products to market. This new line-up features vape cartridges made with hemp plastic mouthpieces that use 20 percent less plastic, and with the addition of a special compound, are designed to decompose at a significantly faster rate than traditional plastic mouthpieces.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

