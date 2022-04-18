How To Start The Conversation About Cannabis? Children's Family Book Series Offer Advice

A children's family book series, The Adventures of Cannabis The Cat is designed to begin an open, honest and ongoing conversation about the hemp plant, says its author Jerry Frye. The book, illustrated by Mike Motz, is an inviting way to help introduce the sometimes difficult conversation with the increasingly complex world of opiate addiction and the marijuana plant.

Fry advises parents that after reading these books, for them to leave them out on the kitchen counter-top or dining room table; To say nothing and eventually, the much needed conversation will begin.

The story includes real life pets from the Joe Biden family, as well as pets Marlon Bundo, from the former family of Vice President Mike Pence. Also appearing are Vice President Kamala Harris and Senator Bernie Sanders from Vermont.

Follow Cannabis The Cat Goes To Washington and learn more true history, about the United States of America. We are at a time like no other, when factual information is what is needed the very most. This story adds a touch of fun make believe, as Cannabis The Cat travels Washington DC helping his new friends Major and Champ on the lookout for runaway rabbit, Marlon Bundo.

This book is hardly designed for any specific age. The conversation about weed is so much needed, yet so rare. As so many adults are finally able to legally discover the true benefits from cannabis. Finally, we have a legal alternative to highly addictive narcotics, for pain and other ailments of the mind and body. It is increasingly difficult to not imagine what might have happened had we not criminalized marijuana in the early seventies. As we now arrive in 2022 we find public vending machines dispersing free opiate reversal drugs.

Jerry Frye is a veteran of the United States Navy and served on board the U.S.S. Lexington, a World War 2 Aircraft Training Carrier, The Lady Lex. Later becoming a professional Municipal FireFighter from the 1990's through the mid 2000's in a small area in Indiana.

Photo: Courtesy of Jerry Frye