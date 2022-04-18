QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Stem Closes Agreements To Sell Cannabis License In Massachusetts For $1.65M

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 10:40 AM | 1 min read

Stem Holdings, Inc. STMH STEM, a vertically integrated cannabis multi-state operator, closed a stock purchase and note purchase agreement to sell its minority equity ownership interest in its Massachusetts cannabis license for a total of $1.65 million in cash on April 13, 2022.

Matthew Cohen, CEO and CFO of Stem Holdings, stated, “We are pleased to have closed on the purchase of our equity stake in Massachusetts, providing us with further working capital, which enables our company to continue to successfully execute on our restructuring plan and focus our resources on all Oregon locations and the dispensary in Sacramento, California. We are evaluating other options to monetize non-core assets to strengthen our working capital as well as our balance sheet.”

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

Related News

Stem Holdings Closes Private Placement

Stem Holdings Co-Founder Matthew Cohen Named CEO & CFO

Stem Holdings Appoints Two New Members To Its Board of Directors

 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Matthew CohenCannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets