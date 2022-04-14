Leafly Celebrates 4/20 By Highlighting Cannabis As A Force For Good In Communities

Leafly LFLY is celebrating 4/20 by highlighting how cannabis is a positive, uplifting force for good in local communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company worked with local artists to commission large-scale murals in high-exposure areas of Washington, D.C., Chicago, Toronto, and Portland, Ore. - all markets where possession and/or use is legal. Bringing together art and innovation – two essential components of the cannabis experience – Leafly is drawing attention to communities and organizations promoting social justice and equity.

Each city’s mural has also been minted as an NFT, available for a limited time on OpenSea and currently offered at $420 (or approximately 0.12 ethereum), with proceeds going directly to the artists and local organizations focused on advancing social justice and equity issues in each city. Leafly has committed to donating $2,500 to each organization, regardless of the NFTs’ final sale prices.

Murals Highlights

The flagship Washington, D.C. mural was designed and painted by local artist Shawn Perkins, and in partnership with the DMV League of Artists. It is located in the city’s Park View neighborhood and depicts a black woman enjoying a joint on a beautiful, sunny D.C. day. Funds from the sale of the NFT will go to the artist and to the Center for Black Equity.

The mural In Chicago, was painted by local social impact artist Olusola "Shala" Akintunde, and is located directly across from historic Wrigley Field. It highlights some of the city’s best views, activities, and experiences, portraying a woman lounging on a boat, enjoying both the lakefront views and a joint. Proceeds from the sale of the NFT will go to the Cannabis Equity IL Coalition.

Portland’s mural is located in the Central Eastside, features a combination of some of the city’s favorite pastimes – riding a bike, enjoying the outdoors, and smoking a joint. The mural is a colorful, vibrant, fun celebration of how unique Portland is and was painted by Magdaline “Maggie” Wang in partnership with the Portland Street Art Alliance. The proceeds from the NFT will go to the Oregon Handlers Fund.

Toronto’s mural is located in the city’s Design District and celebrates the joy and ingenuity of cannabis. It depicts a woman enjoying some cannabis, a book, and a picnic, and is designed with soothing greens and pops of color. The mural was painted by local artist Haena Joen, who is a part of the Kadence World art collective, a community agency that connects brands to consumers through art, lifestyles, and subcultures. Proceeds from the NFT will go to Cannabis Amnesty.

The murals are equipped with augmented reality features, which anyone can access from their smartphones. Viewers will be able to watch the mural come to life with custom animations that highlight features unique to each city – and link to local deals and information.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

