Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) To Participate In Leading Cannabis Event

Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced that CEO Luis Merchan will be presenting at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. The event is scheduled for April 20–21, 2022, in Miami, Florida. Merchan’s presentation is slated to begin at 3:20 p.m. ET on April 20. In addition to Merchan’s presentation, members of Flora’s management team will be scheduling one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference gathers together more than 1,000 of the top movers and shakers in the cannabis industry and offers an invaluable opportunity for companies operating in the cannabis space to raise money, create partnerships and expand media visibility. The event agenda includes insightful keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking and company presentations as well as investor and celebrity appearances; this year’s event also features a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities. “We’re looking forward to presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference and sharing valuable insights into our company and the industry as a whole with the attendees,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “Few events offer a lineup and networking opportunities as Benzinga does.”

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers one of the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective farming practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information about the company, please visit www.FloraGrowth.ca.

