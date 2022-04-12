Motif Labs Launches CBN Production

Motif Labs successfully launched a new production line, servicing Canada’s growing Cannabinol (CBN) market. Employing a proprietary process to produce high purity CBN at scale, wholesale and brand partners of Motif can now develop unique and differentiated CBN products and bring them to market quickly, with a compelling value proposition.

“We receive inquiries about CBN on a weekly basis” noted Motif’s chief revenue officer, Mandy Kang. “Adding CBN to our existing production capabilities is an exciting milestone for the company, and further increases the suite of products and services we provide our valued customers. With our steadfast commitment to efficiency, quality and customer service, our clients are excited to launch unique products that are in high demand. From ideation through to packaged product, Motif will be there every step of the way.”

Motif Labs expects significant demand for its CBN production capacity, with products slated to hit store shelves starting in Q2 2022.

