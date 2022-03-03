Cannabis Extractor Motif Labs Enters Infused Pre-Rolls Market, WIll Produce Joints, Blunts & Cannagars

Motif Labs has added a dedicated production line for infused pre-roll products. Available to licensed producers and 3rd party brands across Canada, infused pre-rolls are a popular and growing subsegment of the overall cannabis industry, involving the addition of cannabis-based concentrates into an existing cannabis joint or blunt.

According to Motif Labs market research, pre-rolled cannabis joints and blunts are approximately 17-20% of the overall Canadian market (over $100M a year in Ontario alone, in 2020/2021). Within this popular, and growing segment of the market, infused pre-rolls are quickly becoming a popular request from consumers and retailers alike. Headset, a US-based data, and market intelligence firm recently reported that seven of the top ten pre-rolls in California are infused with concentrates, and across multiple states, between 30-50% of all pre-rolls sold were infused. This subsegment is only just gaining traction in Canada, with the first infused pre-rolls hitting store shelves late in 2021 but is expected to follow a similar growth trajectory and command a significant overall market share in the years ahead.

“By leveraging our strong network, Motif is able to enter this subcategory quickly and efficiently without straying from our core competencies in extraction,” stated Motif’s CEO, Mario Naric. “This is a product category we believe will experience exceptional growth in the coming years, and Motif is perfectly positioned to be a key player in the value chain. Leveraging our state-of-the-art facility, and industry leading expertise, potential partners can feel comfortable they will enter this growing market quickly and effectively.” The company plans to manufacture a wide variety of infused pre-roll products, including joints, blunts and cannagars. Motif expects significant interest for this service from licensed cannabis producers and 3rd party brands and is already fielding strong demand from existing partners to further develop and the successful concentrate brands into this emerging product category.