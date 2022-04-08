Hemp Inc. Releases Pre-Rolls Infused With Terpenes

Hemp, Inc. HEMP released its third product from its CBD/CBG portfolio: premium hemp pre-rolls infused with aromatic hemp terpenes. Pre-rolls come in flavors of Grape, Maui Waui, Mango, Berry Gelato, Banana Runtz, Blue Dream and Skywalker. They are coated in THC-free CBD distillate and rolled in CBG kief.

Hemp Inc claims that this new blend helps with reducing pain, improving sleep, and alleviating anxiety. Additionally, all the flower used in the King of Hemp brand is grown organically, with zero pesticides, on sustainable trusted farms.

Hemp terpenes are “the main class of aromatic compounds found in hemp and many other plants. They are the molecules that are responsible for the scent, flavor and sometimes even the effect on the human body. Terpenes have the ability to interact with other compounds in the plant and activate synergistic benefits called ‘The Entourage Effect’.

According to Colorado Botanicals: “Studies have shown that cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD, with terpenes, are much more effective when cannabis terpenes are present because terpenes help cannabinoids alter the blood-brain barrier—influencing the number of cannabinoids that can pass through that barrier and connecting with your Endocannabinoid System.”