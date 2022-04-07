PharmaDrug Advances DMT-Analogue Program For Glaucoma

PharmaDrug Inc. LMLLF PHRX in collaboration with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, has successfully completed the fabrication of a novel medical device capable of delivering sustained, low quantities of undisclosed tryptamine-based pharmaceutical to the front of the eye, the intended purpose of which is to potentially lower intraocular pressure in patients suffering from glaucoma.

Additionally, a head-to-head drug elution study of the company's three undisclosed DMT-analogue candidates has now been completed and supportive cell-based bio-compatibility has been examined for all three candidate molecules. The stability of one of the candidate molecules did not meet minimal necessary criteria and has now been eliminated from further consideration.

The remaining two DMT-analogues displayed suitable 2-week provisional stability and elution characteristics that support further evaluation and optimization. In vivo efficacy testing in an accepted model of primary open-angle glaucoma is currently being planned with the goal of providing all necessary support to file an investigational new drug application (IND) with the FDA to conduct clinical studies.

"We are excited to announce that our recently fabricated proprietary medical device, designed to deliver controlled release of tryptamine-based pharmaceutical agents, has now progressed from the concept stage into a functioning prototype," Paul Van Slyke, CSO of PharmaDrug commented. "Drug release rates were successfully characterized for each of the candidates under evaluation and as such, the current studies provide the company with the critical data necessary to fine-tune fabrication efforts while also facilitating informed design for its future IND-enabling efficacy studies which will use a well accepted animal model of glaucoma."

Photo: Courtesy of Pretty Drugthings on Unsplash