C3 Industries Appoints Parks McMillan As Vice President Of Cultivation

C3 Industries appointed Parks McMillan as vice president of cultivation. Parks will be responsible for providing additional cultivation leadership to C3's rapidly expanding cultivation operations across all markets.

Prior to joining C3, Parks was the director of cultivation at Seed & Smith, where he helped develop a state-of-the-art cultivation facility for the well-known Colorado operator. During his six-year tenure at Seed & Smith, Parks gained in-depth insights on horticulture techniques, sophisticated automation, and operating large-scale cultivation projects while maintaining a focus on product quality.

Beyond his experience at Seed & Smith, Parks was general manager of cultivation at the Green Solution. There, he worked alongside C3's chief horticulture officer, Joel Ruggiero.

"Parks has been a prominent figure in the Colorado cannabis community, and he is a welcome addition to C3's cultivation team," stated Ruggiero. "Parks' profound understanding of all aspects of cannabis production was apparent when we worked together at Green Solution, and I am thrilled to get the old team back together at C3. Our shared philosophy and long history together should make for a seamless integration into the C3 operations and culture. I feel confident that Parks' thoughtful approach and proven expertise will help bring C3 to new heights as we continue to scale this year."

Ankur Rungta CEO & co-founder of C3 Industries Inc., will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami, April 20-21. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Related News

C3 Industries Enters Massachusetts Cannabis Market Via Social Equity Partnership With Brian Chavez

How Cannabis Legalization Is Changing The American Workplace