C3 Industries Enters Massachusetts Cannabis Market Via Social Equity Partnership With Brian Chavez

C3 Industries has entered into the Massachusetts retail cannabis market via a partnership with social equity licensee Brian Chavez, which encompasses three new High Profile x Budega locations in Boston.

The first of the three stores, located at 43 Freeport Street in Dorchester, is celebrating its grand opening from March 17th to the 20th.

As part of the partnership, C3 Industries and Brian Chavez will also be opening locations at 561 Dudley Street in Roxbury and 3995 Washington Street in Roslindale. The stores will carry a wide array of cannabis products in all categories, and will specifically feature Cloud Cover flower, prerolls, concentrates and vape cartridges produced at C3's cultivation and processing facility in Franklin, Massachusetts.

"We are proud to be entering the Massachusetts retail market with Brian and his family, who are highly respected members of the Dorchester community and believe strongly in our mission to increase access to high-quality and safe cannabis products," said C3 Industries CEO Ankur Rungta. "We look forward to serving Boston consumers at the three new retail stores and hope that our partnership with Brian can serve as a model for the industry on how MSOs and social equity licensees can work together successfully."

The partners will share responsibility for managing and operating the portfolio, with C3's corporate team providing additional support.

"Honestly, my family and I wouldn't have worked with most MSOs, but Ankur and the C3 team are not a typical MSO," said Brian Chavez, High Profile x Budega CEO. "We had done everything we could to secure these licenses and were struggling to find funding and move these projects forward when we were introduced to C3's executive team, who share our passion for high-end flower and supporting the local community. We look forward to working with C3 and helping other small business owners partner with large MSOs in the future."

