Learn More About Marijuana With 4Front's Interactive Art Exhibition In Chicago Ahead Of 4/20

4Front Ventures Corp. FFNTF FFNT will bring a new interactive art exhibition to Chicagoans ahead of 4/20, cannabis' cultural holiday. The company collaborated with Anarchitype Productions founder and head scenic designer A.J. Tarzian to bring the Trail to 4/20, a one-of-a-kind immersive cannabis and "hidden learning experience" to Chicagoans at Mission Dispensary South Chicago.

Starting on April 8, 2022, the new immersive art exhibit designed by Tarzian, will open up to those 21 years and older at Mission Dispensary South Chicago, located at 8554 S Commercial Ave, Chicago. Attendees will be able to experience guided tours on Monday through Friday.

This globetrotting art exhibit transports attendees through the "Caves of Mexico," the "Hindu Kush Mountains," to Hawaii, Thailand and then finally, to the Midwest to gain a deeper understanding of the cannabis plant, its origins and dissemination, genetic makeup and more. As guests travel the Trail to 4/20, they will learn about cannabis' amazing history, compounds in the plant like "cannabinoids," "terpenes" and "trichomes," and various cannabis strains and subcategories, including "indica," "sativa" and "landrace." Other highlights of the trail include walking through a tunnel, over a bridge and uncovering objects such as rocks and mushrooms containing interesting factoids, which are strategically placed throughout the exhibit.

"Cannabis' history is deep, fascinating and has been part of cultures around the world for thousands of years," stated 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher. "We are thrilled to bring this hands-on, creative learning experience to the public. Working with A.J. – one of the country's best experiential designers and creative minds – has been a real honor. Ahead of 4/20, we are confident that this immersive collaboration will 'wow' everyone from the cannacurious to the connoisseurs, as well as history buffs, travel enthusiasts and plant lovers, and that participants will enjoy learning about the cannabis plant, its history and many uses in this fun, creative and interactive way. As we continue to be a resource for consumers, we look forward to hosting more educational events like this in the future."

Andrew Thut CIO & Interim CFO of 4Front Ventures, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Photo: Courtesy of Angie Corbett-Kuiper on Unsplash

Related News

4Front Ventures Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

4Front Ventures Wraps Up Acquisition Of Mass-Based New England Cannabis Co.

What Is The Cannabis Industry Most Optimistic About Heading Into 2022?