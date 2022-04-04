Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) Preps First Export Following Colombia's New Regulations

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.



Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced that Colombia has completed its required regulations to allow cannabis companies operating in the country, including Flora Growth, to export THC and CBD dried flower. The country passed Resolution 539 on April 1, 2022, which is a regulatory checklist for companies; the resolution includes export quotas. The export steps included in the resolution outline adjustments to Flora’s approved 43.6-ton quota, which means the addition of dried flower can be included with FLGC’s existing purchase agreements from countries including Germany, Israel, Australia, South Africa, Portugal and Malta. According to the company, the updated regulation also includes a requirement for genetics registrations for all high-THC cultivars. The company also noted that its quota already permitted the export of derivative products produced at its cultivation facility. “Flora applauds the recent announcement by the Colombian government as we have been working diligently to have all the necessary approvals and capabilities available to produce high THC flower, including multiple cannabis strains with THC levels over 20 percent,” said Flora Growth’s chief commercial officer Jason Warnock in the press release. “This resolution also clears the path to export dried CBD flower to markets including the United States where Flora already sells hundreds of CBD products via owned brands like JustCBD, MIND, and Mambe.”

To view the full press release, visit https://cnw.fm/0R1fw

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information about the company, please visit www.FloraGrowth.ca.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/FLGC

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text “CANNABIS” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.