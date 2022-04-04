Afro-Latina-Led Cannabis Company Gets Cultivation, Processing License In Maryland

Standard Wellness Maryland, a MBE/DBE/CBE company, has become the first cannabis company with a Black and Latinx-majority owner to win a cultivation license in the state of Maryland.

What Happened

Christina Betancourt Johnson, CEO of Standard Wellness Maryland (SWM) is the first Afro-Latina to run a licensed cultivation company in the United States.

Why It Matters

The historic licensure of Standard Wellness Maryland is the culmination of a hard-fought battle in a limited license state. In response to calls of bias and inequity in the application process and a lengthy appeal, the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission recently granted a handful of minority-owned businesses cultivation and processing licenses. Standard Wellness Maryland is one of its newest license holders.

“I’m grateful for the support we have received throughout this process,” said Standard Wellness Maryland CEO Christina Betancourt Johnson. “From legislators to fellow entrepreneurs in the cannabis space, we were encouraged and supported in this undertaking. Seeing other people of color successfully running cannabis businesses, was inspirational and motivational. It’s been a worthwhile journey and I’m excited for the impact that Standard Wellness Maryland will have on our state and communities most harmed by prohibition”