Digipath To Test Redwood Cultivation Products, Including Mike Tyson's Ear Shaped Cannabis Gummies

Digipath, Inc. DIGP has been selected by Redwood Cultivation as its Nevada testing lab. Redwood is a Nevada licensed cultivator with a 20,000 sq. ft., state of the art cultivation facility that uses a fully automated fertilization, drip irrigation, HVAC, lighting and Co2 system.

Digipath will administer the state-required testing on products that Redwood manufacturers including popular brands from cannabis legends Tommy Chong and Willie Nelson. Digipath will also start testing Mike Tyson’s ‘Tyson Ranch’ products including the new “Mike Bites” ear-shaped cannabis gummies which evoke Tyson’s infamous ear-biting incident during his fight with Evander Holyfield.

“We are honored to be selected by Redwood Cultivation to test their incredibly popular product line,” stated Digipath founder and president Todd Denkin. “These are significant cannabis brands with tremendous followings. Paul has always run a tight ship over at Redwood and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Paul Schloss, owner and president at Redwood is also enthused about the deal. “We are pleased to work with Digipath to provide the required testing for our product line,” stated. “Digipath has always delivered on time and on budget and is a well-established high-quality testing facility that is extremely helpful and has a record for consistency,” said Schloss.

