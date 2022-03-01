Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB:DIGP) has entered into a validation agreement with CASPR Technologies, a leader in smart environmental indoor technology for healthcare and other spaces.

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more.

Why It Matters?

Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology in botanical applications, specifically cannabis and hemp. CASPR Technologies will be providing Digipath with a proprietary CASPR powered Smart ToteTM, a device which could provide cannabis growers with the ability to mitigate any yeast and mold microbial contamination while drying and curing.

Digipath will provide ongoing testing to verify and validate the results as new developments and products are created. New data will be compared to the tens of thousands of data points compiled by Digipath and kept in the Digipath Data Vault over the past six years.

All validation tests will include both PCR and plating to test for microbial contamination as well as analytical tests for any possible effects on cannabinoids and terpenes. Digipath will also complete heavy metals and pesticides analysis to again, insure efficacy of the CASPR device.

Testing is scheduled to begin this month.

“Digipath is honored to participate in the critical validation phase for what could become a game-changing product in the cannabis industry,” Digipath Founder and President Todd Denkin, said. “CASPR is firmly established in other industries as an essential environmental technology company and its potential entry into the cannabis space is long overdue.”

“Digipath is widely respected as a veteran laboratory with excellent leadership and a truly invaluable body of data in the Digipath Data Vault,” Dr. Christophe Suchy, CASPR’s CTO, said. “They will certainly be a great partner and our gateway to market acceptance and eventual success in the cannabis industry."

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash